Charleston Couture: Dressing The Best At Badminton Horse Trials

Charleston Couture is delighted to have styled Dannielle Dunn for the First Horse Inspection at the Mitsubishi Motors Badminton Horse Trials 2017.

Dressed in a stunning, bespoke Charleston Couture frock coat design with velvet pipping in waist, pockets and sleeves with bespoke buttons from Macculloch & Wallis in London with a lining of 100 satin from Bernstein & Banleys, teamed up with white leggings, boots and a Charleston Couture Baker boy hat, Danni Dunn turned heads during the trot up with her mare Zocarla BLH to pass the first horse inspection at her very first Badminton Horse Trials. Alongside Paul Tapner, Danni was chosen to receive the coveted Best Dressed Award from Somerset based jewellery designer HiHoSilver.

Charleston Couture clothing is designed and manufactured entirely in the South West of England, all the exquisite fabrics and accessories are sourced from ethical suppliers who share the same passion for quality. Clients are guaranteed a unique garment in a timeless design that will transverse the seasons and become a wardrobe favourite for years to come. Dedicated to supporting equestrian sports, Danni impressed founder Helena Smith with her passion, talent and commitment to eventing, and was approached to represent the brand. Danni’s coat will be available from the Charleston Couture range, The Brockhurst , worn in Perigrin, light blue tweed with accents of plum, will be produced in limited edition fabric for coming seasons and bespoke materials to order. The Hat, the Charlton, worn by Danni is in sheep suede in plum. It will be produced in Leather, tweed and suede option as limited edition and an array of colours for bespoke orders

Danni is an exciting talent to watch, not only is she competing for the first time at Badminton Horse Trials but has been selected for the senior team for the UK for FEI Nations Cup held in Strzegom, Poland later this May.

For more information, visit: charleston-couture.co.uk

