Charleston Couture to Partner with Young Rider, Danni Dunn

When it comes to standing out from the crowd, Danni Dunn, 24, has proven time and again to be an accomplished horsewoman and an asset to eventing. So, who better to work with than a business local to Danni, who share her passion for hard work and her dedication and professionalism, Cheltenham based country wear designer, Charleston Couture. The perfect partnership for the 2017 eventing season.

With Badminton Horse Trials fast approaching, it seemed the perfect time for Charleston Couture to branch out and help support talent throughout the equestrian industry. Launched only last autumn, the Charleston Couture name has become synonymous with quality, unique style and highly desirable country designs that flatter and help women feel great. Through a love of country fashion, creative flair, a dedicated team and lots of hard work, Charleston Couture have grown to earn its’ place as one of the South West’s most aspirational brands. Young, talented and tenacious, Danni Dunn seemed the perfect match for the brand.

Danni, who lives on her family’s farm with her 5 competition horses near Cricklade, first joined Pony Club at the age of only 3. By only 10 years of age, she was competing at the BSPS championships and, under the watchful eye of her mum Jacquie, who herself competed at Badminton and Burghley, she takes the step up to her first season at 4 star riding Zocarla BLH,(stable name “Zo”). Not only is Danni riding at Badminton, but she is speaking at a charity fundraising event in aid of the late Hannah Francis’s Willberry charity alongside seasoned eventers such as Sir Mark Todd right before her first run!

Helena Smith, Charleston Couture Director and founder said:

“Danni had an absolutely fantastic 2016 season, she’s incredibly dedicated to the sport and she encapsulates what we represent with the Charleston Couture brand. We are delighted to be working with her this year”

