Hiho Silver: A Foxy New Addition that’s Full of Charm

Hiho Silver is delighted to introduce its new Exclusive Sterling Silver Foxtail Charm Bead Bracelet, which it launched at Badminton Horse Trials. The company has an exciting range of roller charms in development, four Exclusive Sterling Silver and CZ Starlight Roller Charm Beads currently available, and the last few Limited Edition Hiho Badminton Roller Charms available online too.

The Foxtail Bracelet is handmade in sterling silver, has a secure Hiho engraved clip clasp to keep in place, and is made using a slinky, beautiful spiga link that is a delight to wear and looks eye catching too. Roller charm beads can be added over time to match the wearer’s tastes and style or to commemorate events and exciting occasions when specially made roller charm beads are created.

“We’ve been developing this bracelet for quite a while,” said Emma Warren from Hiho Silver. “With the success of our Cherry Roller Collection and our customers’ desires to add roller beads to personalise the look, this was an obvious addition to the collection. Of course, it had to be stand up to being a Hiho piece of jewellery, so it’s made to be robust and beautiful, to take you from mucking out to going out with ease and style. And the roller beads are just gorgeous. We’re excited about the current collection of charm beads, as well as the ones we’re developing at the moment, which we’re working on with our country customers in mind. The feedback at Badminton was amazing, people are loving the idea that they can personalise their bracelets by adding the roller charms of their choice at different times.”

The Limited Edition Hiho Badminton 2017 Roller Charm was created to mark the launch of the Foxtail at one of Hiho’s best loved events. Only 50 have been made and the last few are available online. It’s handmade in sterling silver, has a horseshoe with beautiful black crystals at the front, and Badminton engraving on the back. In addition to fitting the Hiho Foxtail, it will also fit Pandora style bracelets.

The Exclusive Sterling Silver Foxtail Charm Bead Bracelet costs £65 and the Limited Edition Hiho Badminton 2017 Roller Charm costs £35.

To find out more about Hiho Silver, see www.hihosilver.co.uk or call 01460 221006.

