Hiho Silver to Launch Two New Products at Badminton Horse Trials

Hiho Silver has added two short run pieces to its Exclusive Cherry Roller Collection. Both will be available at Badminton Horse Trials and just five of each have been made by Hiho’s King of the Road.

The Exclusive Cherry Roller Collection continues to go from strength to strength with many loyal fans looking to add to and grow their collections each season. To celebrate the collection’s success, Hiho has created two ‘all round’ Cherry Roller pieces, which feature sterling silver and 18ct rose gold vermeil cherry rollers all the way around.

“We made up two pieces like this for a photoshoot last year and had them as part of our display at Olympia, to showcase the beauty of the rollers,” said Emma Warren from Hiho Silver. “We had no intention of selling the pieces – people loved them but we had two great styles of necklace and two gorgeous styles of bracelet in the range already. At Olympia, a lady came and asked to buy the necklace. At that time it was the only one in existence but she was determined and we parted with it. Since then, we’ve used the all round images on our social media and people have been incredibly excited about them, so we’ve created five bracelets and five necklaces of each design.”

The Exclusive All Round Cherry Roller pieces are made using solid sterling silver snaffles complete with five beads on each. Every other bead on the ‘mouthpiece’ is plated in 18ct rose gold, although the actual technique used on the beads is vermeil, which gives a more durable finish thanks to the increased amount of gold applied.

The Exclusive All Round Cherry Roller Necklace is available for £985 and the Exclusive All Round Cherry Roller Bracelet is available for £495.

To find out more about Hiho Silver, see www.hihosilver.co.uk or call 01460 221006.

