Hiho Silver to Sponsor Badminton Horse Trials Trot Up

Hiho Silver is delighted to announce that it is sponsoring the trot up at this year’s Badminton Horse Trials. This is the first time that a company has sponsored the trot up.

The sponsorship will see Hiho’s Andrew Ransford work with Badminton’s team to judge the best dressed male and female rider at the first trot up. This part of the competition has gained a huge following on social media and in person at Badminton in recent years.

“We’re so excited to be working with Badminton Horse Trials and sponsoring the best dressed rider at the trot up,” said Andrew Ransford from Hiho Silver. “Hiho has been coming to Badminton with its tradestand for years, and we love the whole competition. We love the style of the trot up and wanted to get involved at this level, to celebrate equestrian fashion at its finest. For both male and female riders- who can forget Paul (Tapner) and Ben’s (Hobday) sharp suits from last year?”

The trot up has become a great way for people to see what’s hot and what’s not so hot in the world of equestrian style. From the slightly way out and creative looks through to traditional with a twist, there’s something for everyone, male and female.

“The horse inspections at Badminton were once somewhat private affairs

in the stable yard,” said Julian Seaman, Media Director for Badminton Horse Trials. “Several riders, including myself, let their more experienced grooms lead the horses up. Since they have been relocated to the front of the House they have become a great public spectacle and a veritable fashion parade for the riders. Hiho Silver’s sponsorship of a male and female ‘best dressed’ is great fun.”

Each of the selected ‘best dressed’ riders will win a piece of Hiho Silver jewellery to reward winning style sense.

To find out more about Hiho Silver, see www.hihosilver.co.uk, 01460 221006 or visit them on the Badminton stand. For information about Badminton Horse Trials, see www.badminton-horse.co.uk

