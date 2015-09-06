Equestrian Insider: Claire Galer of Derriere Equestrian

Founder and managing director of Derriere Equestrian Claire Galer’s knowledge and strong drive, has led to the launch of this new and innovative product range for riders and we just couldn’t wait to hear the story behind it all…

Tell us about your career and what made you decide to create Derriere Equestrian?

Having trained as a Registered General Nurse as the foundation of my career, I then went on to study Equine Science and graduated with a BSc (Hons) Degree in 1997. This led me into a fascinating career with Dodson & Horrell in Equine Nutrition, Sales and Marketing. Subsequently working as an independent consultant for Pharmaceutical and Equestrian Feed Companies whilst undertaking my professional training with Mary Bromiley MBE in Equine Sports Therapy. In 2004 I graduated in Human Sports Massage and achieved a career Diploma in Equine Sports Therapy. For 10 years I worked full time as a sports therapist, providing services to riders in many disciplines from Novice Level right through to Team Partnerships, competing at Grand Prix and Advanced Level. Achieving great success as a musculoskeletal therapist gave me the opportunity to work closely with riders discussing their skeletal alignment and position within the saddle.

Having spent many hours assessing rider symmetry and discussing comfort in the saddle, it became apparent over many years the lack of technical sporting undergarments for horse riders. The cycle industry has a wealth of experience and products designed for their sport, with equestrian apparel falling far behind in this technical area of undergarments for the rider. There was a gap in the market globally for: effective, elegant, attractive, quality undergarments for riders, and this gap needed to be addressed!

In 2013 I made the decision, or as some might say “I had that eureka moment!” and the concept of Derriere Equestrian was born. It was a bold move and big investment on my behalf, I was to set out on a journey of: research, design, development, performance testing, world travel, production and to bring to market a product range that would revolutionise riding underwear globally.

What is the science behind the products?

The product range is designed and developed by scientists and technical experts from many disciplines. Having spanned a career that predominantly saw me working as an anatomist and physiologist, I needed to work with technical experts that would understand the full concept of the design goals; ultimate comfort, together with tech fabric and scientific research and development that could clarify the design and back up all our claims for the products.

Having the backing of such a fantastic team has ensured we have been able to design and develop a product range that conforms to the horse rider’s saddle and anatomy while seated. The Derriere Equestrian Padded Support System (DEPSS) has been thoroughly performance tested and is produced with the highest quality tech fabrics, where Bacteriostatic properties have been a key element for us.

Our DEPSS has been developed to feel soft to the skin and be discrete, so therefore not visible through breeches. Support should be developed to reduce friction when it comes to contact with the skin, and should have just the right degree of elasticity to perfectly follow the contours of the body and adapt to the movement of the rider when in the saddle.

Our fabrics are high end wicking sporting fabrics, so therefore let the skin breathe, which prevents reddening and rashes caused by overheating. Skin can easily lacerate when perspiration occurs. This is why the ability to transport moisture to the outside (wicking) was another very important characteristic for our fabric choice.

The Bacteriostatic elements of our fabric act by inhibiting the growth or reproduction of bacteria while preserving the normal skin flora. The DEPSS Fabric is the only brand in the world to be certified by ISO 9001.

You started out with padded knickers but also now have some beautiful breeches, what was the thought behind this business move?

Our beautiful breeches! Their development came alongside the underwear. We looked at padding breeches, however the efficacy of the final garment did not have the same control and finish. To ensure conformity of the product and to eradicate any form of rubbing, chaffing or abrasions it is essential that the padding is snug fitting to the body. By providing padding in the underwear, one can ensure the close fit finish and with the correct level of elasticity provided by our all way stretch fabrics this gives a smooth and invisible finish for the rider. With the likelihood that riders may then wear underwear under their padded breeches, with inappropriate seam lines and without the Derriere fit finish – this would then result in rubbing from the inappropriate underwear and would also prevent the pad fabric contact with the skin. Having ensured we had tried and tested every angle with the padded breeches, we agreed the concept without a doubt was “Padded Underwear.”

However having designed a range of stunning breeches, which are developed through science and to the highest quality finish, we worked to confirm a perfect finish with our undergarments and provide the complete package for the rider, and so made the decision to bring these to market alongside the product range.

With features of flexi cuff development designed to support the musculature of the lower leg for the rider and subtle couture design finishes, both the DE Male and Female Cannes Competition Breeches and Treviso Training Breeches are getting great feedback and are in high demand. They have featured in the UK and across the world in many tried and tested articles and have had fantastic reviews.

You have some very famous sponsored riders, such as Carl Hester, how do they benefit your brand? And was it initially difficult to get them on board?

We are delighted to have many top riders as great believers and avid followers of Derriere Equestrian Products. Our sponsored riders feature across the board in: Dressage, Eventing, Endurance and Show Jumping.

To receive such outstanding feedback from Carl Hester MBE was an amazing moment for Derriere. Carl loves our products, rides in them every day and wishes we had brought them to him years ago! So with Carl Hester as our product Ambassador, we are very proud.

We are inundated with riders requesting sponsorship every day, so therefore have put in place our “Stars of the future” sponsorship to support the DE Stars through the season. Our Model of the Year Competition brought us many riders, debuting as equestrian models. We have had a great year supporting our Model Riders with our support too. This year’s Mongol Derby saw DE sponsor five sets of riders from across the globe through the toughest horse race in the world, and they say they could not have done it without their Derrieres!

All of our sponsored riders are supported with the full Derriere Equestrian Product Range. They receive marketing support, social media and images through the year from our team. The way sponsorship has developed over the years has ensured it is very much a two-way partnership and we are delighted to work with such a great team of riders who work closely with Team Derriere to blog, feedback and promote our products. Many get involved in product photo and video shoots and the entire team is a great support to one another.

What would you say has been your greatest challenge in business?

Without a doubt the entire journey has been a tremendous learning curve and challenge, I have expanded my skillset no end and have had many moments of development, design and bringing the product to market that involved good business acumen and required sound business decisions. Confidence as an experienced business professional is an acquired skill and an essential tool to develop and ensure the biggest challenges are undertaken in a calm and professional manner.

What advice would you give to someone who has an idea for a business?

When embarking on an entrepreneurial journey of business development, my advice to anyone is to ensure that you surround your business with the most brilliant people you know and to ensure that you recognize great ideas, no matter where they come from; one needs fresh, open minded, varied opinions and feedback when launching a brand, building a range or developing a business idea.

You have received great feedback from equestrians, why do you think your products are growing in popularity so much?

Our product range fills a gap in the market globally for: effective, elegant, high quality, performance tested and proved sporting undergarments for both the male and female rider. The testimonials and feedback from buyers arrives with our team daily and they speak for themselves. The products are of outstanding quality and design and without a doubt assist many riders across the globe in all equestrian disciplines to achieve a more comfortable and effective seat. Alongside the technical development of the products, the resultant garments ensure that once the rider is comfortable in the saddle, they can ride with a deeper, more effective, confident seat.

You spend your leisure time training and competing in affiliated dressage. How did you first get into riding and what is your most memorable equestrian experience?

Aha…competing…currently this has become somewhat of a distant memory! Since the launch of the products to the market on 31st August 2014, I have not had the time to devote, so have temporarily hung up the competition bling!

My first memory of riding was when my family moved over from Ireland and I was seven years old. Our neighboring farmer appeared down the drive with a pony in tow, he handed the reins to my father and said, “now that you have moved to the country, you must have a pony!” Rosy stayed with us for a number of years, she was a typical chestnut mare and taught me so much about horses. I have had a great competition career, starting firstly with Pony Club and then moving into many years of Affiliated Eventing before taking to Dressage in 2004. I still enjoy training with my retired event horse, “LB” at home at Peasebrook Equine Clinic, at 18 he is quite happy to have retired from competing, however he still enjoys our time together when family time and the business allows!

My most memorable equestrian experience, well there are too many to choose from! I will in this instance mention the two horses that have had the most profound effect on me through my life. “Trustee Dysis”, the pony that took me through my formative years in Pony Club – we did all our first experiences together and he was an absolute dream friend. The second being the very special “BallyRobin Paddy”, an Irish horse I took on as a 3 year old and evented for many years, he was a special boy and holds a very dear place in my heart.

Are there any fashion brands that you love in particular? And where is your favorite place to shop?

I love quality brands with high tech design fabrics. Without a doubt my favourite fashion brand is DERRIERE EQUESTRIAN! My favourite place to shop is The Nine Streets in Amsterdam.

What item of clothing or accessory could you not live without?

My Derriere Equestrian Performance Padded Panty!

Describe your perfect Sunday afternoon?

Time out with my husband Tim, and our children Sienna, Rupert, Jack and Grace. A good Sunday lunch is often high on the agenda.

Are there any new product lines you are currently working on and do you have any major ambitions for the forthcoming years?

Following on from the success of the business, this has ensured we have been able to move forward with designs and developments for new products and new colours to add to the range.

This month we are launching our products in NUDE colour, with the addition of the Derriere Thong to the range. We are also busy working on the performance testing finalizing stages of the Derriere Sports Bra. So exciting times and a growing product range.

Where can our readers get their hands on Derriere Equestrian products?

The Derriere Equestrian Range is available globally through our retailer network. Our website www.derriereequestrian.com has a wealth of information on the products, together with stockist listing pages to locate your nearest retailer. If you cannot locate a retailer within your region, it is also possible to purchase your Derrieres from the website.

The UK's only Magazine 100% focused on equestrian style...