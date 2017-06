Pretty, practical and affordable, what more can you ask from a dressage tailcoat? This particular model from Equetech features micro suede inserts at the collar, faux waistoat points and darted, contoured sleeves. Being machine washable you can save your dry cleaning money and put that towards more dressage entries to show off your immaculate turnout.

Ladies Jersey Dressage Tailcoat – £169.95 at Equetech