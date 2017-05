If you love fashion, horses and makeup then this beautiful cosmetic bag is for you! Each bag is hand painted with a gorgeous watercolour rearing horse in fabulous shares of purples, blues and greens. The option to personalise makes this a very special gift for a horse loving lady.

Rearing Horse Cosmetic Bag – £35 by Curiously Arty at NOTH

Subscribe to Style Reins, 'The Magazine Focused on Equestrian Style'...