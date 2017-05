If you love quality and love everything equestrian then these fabulous Sylvia Kerr ‘Badminton Earrings’ are for you. Crafted from solid, sterling silver, the stirrup and signature leather strap detailing on these earrings is just stunning. Wear them with just about anything from laid back lux to elegant evening wear for a winning outfit.

Badminton Earrings – £228 at Sylvia Kerr

