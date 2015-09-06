by Caroline Constable on September 6, 2015

Find of the Day: Gucci Adina Suede Ankle Boot

If you’re an equestrian fashionista who likes to stand out in a crowd, we may just have found you the perfect boot. These glorious, Gucci Adina suede ankle boots come in gorgeous shade of sapphire blue suede that will turn heads. Heads that will be way lower than yours as you trot about in the 11cm heels that are accented by a signature horsebit trim. You can get these boots in black too but why would you?

Adina Suede Ankle Boot – £570 at Gucci

Adina Suede Ankle Boot - £570 at Gucci

Adina Suede Ankle Boot – £570 at Gucci

 

The UK's only Magazine 100% focused on equestrian style...

Style Reins Christmas Issue out Now

Caroline Constable

Caroline is the founder and editor of Style Reins which is an expression of her lifelong love of horses combined with a passion for fashion and interior design. In the summer months she can be found sitting in a field eating copious amounts of cake, an activity thinly disguised as ‘fence judging'... Connect with Caroline on email, Twitter or LinkedIn.