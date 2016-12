At £356 this is one of the most expensive saddle pads we’ve seen. It’s gorgeous of course, handmade in Italy with a fabulous horse head design integrated into the quilting and a striking, gold embroidered motif.

If you have very deep pockets then fill your boots. Otherwise maybe just buy ten of our fancy Style Reins saddle cloths. That will keep you going for a while!

Miasuki Paddy Competition Saddle Pad – £356 at Luisaviaroma

