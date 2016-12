This beautiful ‘Prancing Ponies’ lamp shade is handmade in linen by Rachel Bonas and comes a gorgeous shade of pale pink that will add subtle equestrian style to any room. You will also find this cute, pony print fabric on a cushion so matchy matchy lovers can extend this style vibe to their interior decor…

Rachel Bonas Prancing Ponies Lamp Shade – £30 at Etsy

