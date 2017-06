These distressed, mid wash jeans are a summer sensation. The strategic rips are artfully adorned with strings of pretty pearls that will raise your jeans game head and shoulders above your average pair of denims. Pair them with a white crochet blouse and floral metallic sandals for a stylish garden party outfit.

ASOS ORIGINAL MOM Jeans in Pretty Mid Wash with Pearl Detail Rips – £38 at asos

