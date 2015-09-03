by Alice Brown on September 3, 2015

5 Ways to Get Crafty With Horseshoes

All horse riders have a few old horse shoes hanging around at the yard or at home. Whether they’re a set of shoes from your favourite horse or you just like to have a few shoes for luck there are plenty of things you can do to stop them gathering dust in a corner.

Here are five great crafty ways with old horse shoes to turn them from trash to treasure.

Just add paint

Hand painting or spraying horse shoes is a quick and easy way to update old horse shoes.

Choose a bright colour, go monochrome, or my personal favourite – rose gold. If you want to hang them then thread ribbon or string through the top two nail holes.

Orange powder coated horse show – £8.07 at Etsy (ships from US)

Gold Painted Horse Shoe – £23.54 at Etsy (ships from US)

Mount them on wood

You can simply give them a good scrub or spray them a different colour but mounting horse shoes on a wood gives you a simple rustic decoration for your home.

Good luck horse shoe plaque – £16.84 at Etsy (ships from US)

Painted horse shoe keyholder – £20.90 at Etsy (ships from US)

Horseshoes mounted on wooden plaque (source)

If you’re looking for a way to pay tribute to a horse that’s no longer with you, you could also include a picture or name plate on the board as a memory of your time together.

Top tip – small wooden chopping boards make great horse shoe mounts. You can pick them up cheaply at places like Ikea or The Range.

Wine please

Old horse shoes don’t just have to become ornamental, you can also get crafty and turn them into a useful household item.

Horse shoe wine racks are a brilliant way to use unwanted horse shoes and introduce some equestrian chic into your home.

Horseshoe wine rack £34.99 at eBay

Horse shoe wine rack – £55 at Etsy

Feeling super crafty? Watch this video and with 8 horse shoes and 10 minutes of welding you could have a stylish DIY horse shoe wine rack.

Horse shoe hearts

These make great wedding or house warming gifts for a horse lover in your life, as well as a lovely treat for yourself.

Horse shoe hearts make a wonderful wall hanging that will look beautiful in any horsey home. The more horse shoes you have the bigger the wall art you can make.

Horse shoe heart – £21.55 at Etsy (ships from US)

Double horse shoe hearts – £17.51 at Etsy (ships from US)

Inlaid floor boards

If you’re going to do some home renovation and you want a subtle way to pay tribute to the equines in your life why not inlay a horse shoe into your floor?

Horse shoe inlaid floor (source)

Go for a single horse shoe for a small but beautiful gesture or have multiple shoes inlaid for a more standout interior design feature.

Multiple horse shoe inlaid floor – (Source: left, right)

Alice Brown

I am a writer and lifelong equestrian with a passion for words and all things horsey. Having spent my teenage years working both in fashion retail and with some of the top names in the equestrian world I’m looking forward to combining the two by working with Style Reins. We currently have three horses in the family including my own New Forest pony, Farriers Field Day (Tommy), whom I plan to compete in Dressage and Showing next year. Connect with Alice on Twitter.