6 Stylish Ways to Display your Prized Horse Photos

If you’re anything like me then you’ll have hundreds, if not thousands, of pictures of your horse in very situation from snoozing in his stable to winning your first rosette.

Each photo holds special memories and it’s only right that you find a great way of displaying them rather than them being consigned to a box or drawer. Here are six great ways I’ve found to show off horse photos.

Classic horseshoe chic

If you want a stylish way to display your equine pictures then you can’t go wrong with a silver horseshoe picture frame such as this one from Not on the High Street.

Fancy getting crafty and putting our own old horseshoes to good use? Here’s how to make a photo frame from a horseshoe.

Pretty polaroids

This is another great crafty idea that’s really simple to make – you just need an old frame, string, drawing pins, and some clothes pegs. Put it all together and voila! Somewhere pretty to hang your horsey portraits.

Vintage vibes

Wooden clipboards, old pieces of timber, and pallets can be easily transformed into stunning rustic photo display boards. By using miniature bulldog clips you can swap in new favourite photos the minute you’ve taken them.

Cool canvas

If you have two or three favourite pictures, perhaps from a big show or of the two of you achieving a goal, then having the pictures blown up on canvas can help you create a focal point in a room.

In the ribbons

Often our favourite horsey photos are taken at shows and this usually means you’ve come home with a rosette. Combining your photos and your rosettes or a sash can create a great display when made into a cushion, pillow, or quilt.

Black and white

Black and white pictures look timeless and a simple display of black and white photos in stark black frames can made a really eye catching feature in any room.

Do you have a favourite way to display your photos? We’ve love you to share them with us on our social channels.

