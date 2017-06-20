These Ascot Themed Pieces Will Add Class to your Home

Champagne on tap, fabulous food and of course, acres of quivering horse flesh, Royal Ascot is the epitome of racing class. Whether you’re lucky enough to attend the event or not, you too can feel like a royal by adding our gorgeous interior finds to your home.
Ralph Lauren ‘Ascot Blue’ Tableware, £50 to £65 at Amara
Ricci ‘Ascot Gold’ 5-Piece Plate Setting, £70.44 at Macy’s
Ascot 4 Seat Rattan Dining Set, £699 at Fashion World
Ascot Art Print by Magnolia Box, £31.73 at Wayfair
Culinary Concepts Ascot Champagne Bucket, £149.95 at John Lewis
Picnic basket by ‘Picnic at Ascot’, £314 at Shoptiques
