These Ascot Themed Pieces Will Add Class to your Home

Champagne on tap, fabulous food and of course, acres of quivering horse flesh, Royal Ascot is the epitome of racing class. Whether you’re lucky enough to attend the event or not, you too can feel like a royal by adding our gorgeous interior finds to your home.

Ralph Lauren ‘Ascot Blue’ Tableware, £50 to £65 at Amara

Ricci ‘Ascot Gold’ 5-Piece Plate Setting, £70.44 at Macy’s

Ascot 4 Seat Rattan Dining Set, £699 at Fashion World

Ascot Art Print by Magnolia Box, £31.73 at Wayfair

Culinary Concepts Ascot Champagne Bucket, £149.95 at John Lewis

Picnic basket by ‘Picnic at Ascot’, £314 at Shoptiques

Subscribe to Style Reins, 'The Magazine Focused on Equestrian Style'...