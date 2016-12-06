DressageHour is Go!

Some of you will be aware that a company called E-Dressage recently ceased trading taking with them the great Twitter community #dressagehour.

We thought this was a major shame as there are some lovely people who have taken part in #dressagehour over the past year. As we already run the #equestrianhour Twitter chat (12,600 followers) it seemed appropriate that Style Reins pick up the #dressagehour community and run that also to save it being lost forever.

We have some exciting plans including a new www.dressagehour.com website.

We do hope that you will join in to help resurrect #dressagehour as it’s nothing without the people that use it.

See you on Tuesdays at 8 to 9 pm GMT!

The UK's only Magazine 100% focused on equestrian style...