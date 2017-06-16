Style Reins are Going for Gold with Digital Distribution at Luxury Venues

As a further expansion to our existing luxury lifestyle distribution channels, we are pleased to announce that Style Reins Magazine has recently launched on the ‘Gold Key Media Digital Platform’.

This innovative digital platform allows luxury venues to provide guests with a complimentary selection of high quality digital publications to read. Publications can be downloaded to the guest’s device enabling viewing outside of the venue.

Chris Horn, Managing Director of Gold Key Media, said:

“We are delighted to be working with Style Reins on the distribution of their amazing magazine. We have worked very closely with the Style Reins team to secure a bespoke distribution platform that matches their target demographic, and we are delighted with the results. We’re looking forward to evolving our relationship with the Style Reins team as we work with them on their next issue.”

The ‘Gold Key Media Digital Platform’ is currently in use at over 70 exclusive UK and overseas venues including many high profile London hotels such as:

The Savoy

Claridges

The Dorchester

Editor and founder of Style Reins Magazine, Caroline Constable said:

“This new digital reach into luxury lifestyle venues is a perfect enhancement to Style Reins existing print circulation to high class UK hotels and airline lounges. As a relatively new publication, we see it as a real endorsement of our quality to be featured alongside many well-established and high profile magazines on the Gold Key Media Digital Platform’.”

For a full list of Style Reins equestrian and lifestyle distribution channels please see our ‘find us’ page:

For further information:

Editorial: Caroline Constable, editor@stylereins.com, Tel 01625 827022

Sales & Advertising: Dean Brown, Newhall Publishing, sales@stylereins.com, Tel 01625 315022

Subscribe to Style Reins, 'The Magazine Focused on Equestrian Style'...