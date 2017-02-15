Style Reins Launches VIP Club!

Style Reins Subscriptions

Taking a lead from popular media streaming sites like Spotify, Style Reins has launched a new ‘VIP Club’ which has at it’s heart an ‘all access’ digital magazine subscription.

For just £9.99 per year, ‘Bronze’ members can read all current, future and back issues of Style Reins Magazine for the life of the subscription on any desktop, smartphone or tablet.

VIP Club benefits also include 10% discount on every product in the Style Reins shop including jewellery and branded wear plus special competitions and offers just for VIPs.

VIP Club Benefits

10% discount on all gifts, jewellery & branded products in the Style Reins shop

Style Reins VIP only competitions

Special offers from Style Reins & selected brands

Style Reins VIP newsletter

Subscription Levels (price per year)

BRONZE (£9.99): VIP Club Benefits + Digital Magazines with a FREE 7 day trial

SILVER (from £24.99): VIP Club Benefits + Digital & Print Magazines

GOLD (from £126): VIP Club Benefits + Digital & Print Magazines + Subscription Box

Find out more and sign up for your free 7 day trial of Style Reins VIP Bronze Subscription to check out our digital magazines for yourself:

Note that all current VIP and magazine subscribers will be migrated to our new system and will be able to access digital issues and that amazing discount!

With Style Reins Spring issue due out on 1st March, this is a great time to discover the UK’s most stylish equestrian magazine.