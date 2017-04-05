Style Reins Magazine Gallops Towards Growth with New Look & Team

It’s been an exciting ride since Style Reins published it’s first magazine just one year ago and today we are thrilled to be able to share with you our expansion plans for 2017 plus reveal our stunning new look.

New Size

Our travel sized print issues have been great fun to produce and our readers have loved their portability but we have so many great features and stories that we’d love to share that we literally can’t fit into our current format so we are moving to a new, luxury sized magazine starting from our Summer 2017 issue.

This new 225 x 225 mm format will be the perfect canvas for gorgeous features and photography and is sure to become a coffee table favourite that you won’t want to part with.

New Design

Style Reins is fast becoming the magazine of choice for not just style conscious horse owners and riders, but for anyone who loves and appreciates the equestrian lifestyle and aesthetic. To partner our new print magazine size we have given a stunning refresh to our masthead which gives a glimpse of the beautiful new design and layout you can expect to find in Style Reins future issues.

New Team

We are very pleased to welcome professional magazine designer, Dani Corbett into ‘team Style Reins’. Dani has vast experience as a print designer and art editor and has worked on numerous publications including Hair Magazine and Women’s Own.

Dani’s passion is designing high end fashion, beauty and lifestyle magazines and her influence on Style Reins Magazine can be seen already in our beautiful new cover syle.

In addition to Dani, we are very happy to announce that we have appointed Newhall Publishing to be the media sales agency for Style Reins.

With extensive equestrian and lifestyle publishing experience, a client list that includes Cirencester Polo Club and the Royal Windsor Horse Show, plus a number of horse owners amongst their team, Newhall is a great fit for Style Reins. We are looking forward to working closely with Newhall to deliver great service and value to both current and new advertising clients across all of our print and digital channels.

New Reach

From our Summer issue, we will be printing a minimum of 2,000 magazines for 2017. These will be distributed to subscribers plus a number of premier airport lounges, luxury, country hotels and at some of the main equestrian events in the UK including Badminton and Burghley. In addition, Style Reins Magazine will be available at a select number of premier equestrian retailers and event centres.

This additional print distribution, combined with our digital readership and social media reach of over 16 million people per month will ensure that Style Reins continues to grow and reach new but highly targeted audiences.

New Partner

Adding to our current and valued distribution partnerships with Hiho Silver, Derby House, Ride-away and Fox Grant, Style Reins has recently become a product partner of Elite Horse Owners. With existing partners including Shearwater Insurance, Blenheim Palace International Horse Trials and Audi, we are in great company.

Elite Horse Owners syndicate members will be able to obtain discounts on all Style Reins print and digital subscriptions plus our printed magazines will be available to read in the Elite Horse Owners hospitality tents at various UK equestrian events.

Huge thanks to the Style Reins team and to our readers, followers and supporters. It really is an exciting time for us and we are very much looking forward to sharing our Summer issue with you with it’s fabulous new look.

For further information:

Editorial: Caroline Constable, editor@stylereins.com, Tel 01625 827022

Sales & Advertising: Dean Brown, Newhall Publishing, sales@stylereins.com, Tel 01625 315022

Subscriptions: http://www.stylereins.com/shop/subscribe