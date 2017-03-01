Style Reins Spring 2017 Issue is Here!

So excited to share our fabulous, 1st issue of 2017 with you featuring…

Spring Rider Style

Polo: The People, The Fashion, The Passion

Our gorgeous cover girl is Zinta Braukis, a model and stylist who spends her days working on incredible photo shoots (when she’s not playing polo in the LA sunshine) – yes we are jealous! Read our interview with Zinta and see more of her beautiful photos.

Also inside, our slightly more chilly but equally stylish shoot with Cheshire Polo Club players, Charlie Walton and Henry Smith plus great interviews and features with fascinating people and brands from the world of polo including Rinaa Shah who, amongst other things, creates beautiful handbags from vintage equestrian scarves, stunning!

You’ll love the fashion and accessories we’ve found that will ensure you look stylish this spring, whether you’re stomping down divots on a polo field or shouting on your favourites at Cheltenham Festival.

Don’t miss our amazing competition to win £500 of Asmar Equestrian clothing from Uptown E Store, truly a brilliant prize!

Of course we’ve also got the most stylish ‘Spring Rider’ pieces for you including rider wear in beautiful pastel shades.

Thanks as ever to #teamstylereins who have worked hard to create our Spring issue for you and further thanks to our new partners and supporters Derby House, Ride-away, Hiho Silver and Fox Grant who will be helping us spread the word about Style Reins during 2017.

Hope you enjoy it!

Preview the Spring 2017 issue here:

