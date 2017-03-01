by Caroline Constable on March 1, 2017

Style Reins Spring 2017 Issue is Here!

So excited to share our fabulous, 1st issue of 2017 with you featuring…

  • Spring Rider Style
  • Polo: The People, The Fashion, The Passion

Our gorgeous cover girl is Zinta Braukis, a model and stylist who spends her days working on incredible photo shoots (when she’s not playing polo in the LA sunshine) – yes we are jealous! Read our interview with Zinta and see more of her beautiful photos.

Henry Smith (left), Charlie Walton (right)

Henry Smith (left), Charlie Walton (right)

Also inside, our slightly more chilly but equally stylish shoot with Cheshire Polo Club players, Charlie Walton and Henry Smith plus great interviews and features with fascinating people and brands from the world of polo including Rinaa Shah who, amongst other things, creates beautiful handbags from vintage equestrian scarves, stunning!

A handbag by Rinaa Shah

A handbag by Rinaa Shah

You’ll love the fashion and accessories we’ve found that will ensure you look stylish this spring, whether you’re stomping down divots on a polo field or shouting on your favourites at Cheltenham Festival.

Don’t miss our amazing competition to win £500 of Asmar Equestrian clothing from Uptown E Store, truly a brilliant prize!

Win Asmar Equestrian Clothing with Uptown E Store

Of course we’ve also got the most stylish ‘Spring Rider’ pieces for you including rider wear in beautiful pastel shades.

Thanks as ever to #teamstylereins who have worked hard to create our Spring issue for you and further thanks to our new partners and supporters Derby House, Ride-away, Hiho Silver and Fox Grant who will be helping us spread the word about Style Reins during 2017.

Hope you enjoy it!

Preview the Spring 2017 issue here:

www.stylereins.com/subscribe

 

LOVE EQUESTRIAN STYLE?

Subscribe to Style Reins, "The UK's only magazine focused on equestrian style" from £9.99 per year...

Style Reins Spring 2017

Caroline Constable

Caroline is the founder and editor of Style Reins which is an expression of her lifelong love of horses combined with a passion for fashion and interior design. In the summer months she can be found sitting in a field eating copious amounts of cake, an activity thinly disguised as ‘fence judging'... Connect with Caroline on email, Twitter or LinkedIn.