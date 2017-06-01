Style Reins Summer 2017 is Here!

At last we can reveal the results of our stunning, Style Reins magazine makeover!

New masthead

New luxury size

New gorgeous matt cover!

Our beautiful cover image (by Francesca Cavallero Bellon ) only hints at the treasures you’ll discover inside as you find yourself galloping along sandy beaches with Darley Newman, on horseback safari with Far & Ride and peering between two ears (lots of ears) with Kristine Dahms.

Join us as we talk with the all-lady team behind the latest Grand National winner, take a trip to the world famous, Spanish Riding School of Vienna, and sip cocktails with Jacqui Forte as the sun sets over the Ibiza Polo Club.

We learn the importance of family to Jena Von Teese and event rider, Emily King gives us the lowdown on her dashing new stallion, Quinn, along with some trot up style tips you won’t want to miss.

After all that excitement you’ll be yearning to put your feet up in one of The Gypsy Caravan Company’s, oh so cosy heritage vehicles…. the perfect place to indulge in Style Reins magazine!

Thank you as always to ‘team Style Reins’ and everyone that has contributed to this issue plus our partners and advertisers that help us keep this show on the road!

Happy travels!

