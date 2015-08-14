by Caroline Constable on August 14, 2015

Style Reins Welcomes Alanna Clarke as Brand Ambassador

We are very excited to announce that young rider, Alanna Clarke has joined the Style Reins stable as our very first brand ambassador.

Alanna has been an active fan of Style Reins since launching in it’s previous guise of ‘Equestrian Vogue’ so it was a natural progression for us to ask her to be an officially recognised member of our small but passionate team.

Alanna loves fashion and all things ‘equestrian style’ and, as you can see from the photos, is a very stylish young lady so we’re really looking forward to working with her more closely.

Alanna is a member of Badsworth PC and British Dressage Team Quest. She regularly competes in dressage and showjumping with her horses ‘Singing Lantana’ and ‘Poushkas Shadow’.  She is sponsored by The Emporium at Wentworth and Stone House Solutions.

You can find out more about Alanna on her website plus Facebook and Twitter channels.

Photography by Linda Whitelaw

 

Caroline Constable

Caroline is the founder and editor of Style Reins which is an expression of her lifelong love of horses combined with a passion for fashion and interior design. In the summer months she can be found sitting in a field eating copious amounts of cake, an activity thinly disguised as ‘fence judging'... Connect with Caroline on email, Twitter or LinkedIn.