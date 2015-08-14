Style Reins Welcomes Alanna Clarke as Brand Ambassador

We are very excited to announce that young rider, Alanna Clarke has joined the Style Reins stable as our very first brand ambassador.

Alanna has been an active fan of Style Reins since launching in it’s previous guise of ‘Equestrian Vogue’ so it was a natural progression for us to ask her to be an officially recognised member of our small but passionate team.

We have exciting news #equestrianhour. @ACE_equestrian has agreed to be our very 1st official brand ambassador. Yay! pic.twitter.com/eYqBzMK2gM — Style Reins (@stylereins) August 12, 2015

Alanna loves fashion and all things ‘equestrian style’ and, as you can see from the photos, is a very stylish young lady so we’re really looking forward to working with her more closely.

Alanna is a member of Badsworth PC and British Dressage Team Quest. She regularly competes in dressage and showjumping with her horses ‘Singing Lantana’ and ‘Poushkas Shadow’. She is sponsored by The Emporium at Wentworth and Stone House Solutions.

You can find out more about Alanna on her website plus Facebook and Twitter channels.

Photography by Linda Whitelaw

The UK's only Magazine 100% focused on equestrian fashion & style...