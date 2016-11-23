Style Reins Welcomes Tori Kent as Latest Brand Ambassador

We are very pleased to announce that Tori Kent has joined our small but lovely team of Style Reins brand ambassadors. Alanna Clarke and Sarah Andrews are looking forward to working alongside Tori to make the equestrian world that little bit more stylish, one fabulous outfit at a time!

Tori is a long-time supporter of Style Reins so it’s really fantastic to have her on board in an official capacity. We asked her a few questions to help you get to know her…

Tell us a bit about yourself Tori

I’m a 25 yr old from Lincolnshire, currently working as a librarian in a school (don’t laugh – I don’t have glasses on the end of my nose!)

How many horses do you have and what do you do with them?

I have 2 horses one is my 32(ish) first horse called Bertie who is out on loan to a good friend of mine who still hacks him out every now and then and then my main boy is my superstar Giovanni W or Gio for short who is a 5yr old KWPN gelding, he is a dressage horse and I’m aiming in the future to get to Prix ST George with him.

Do you have any favourite brands to wear both on and off your horse?

Ooh so many to choose from! I love euro-star for both Gio and I as it’s so well made and comfortable! Also Schockemohle for Gio as again, I love the colours and how it fits him. My favourite coat is a Cavallino Marino one it’s so warm and cosy and is perfect for the yard but smart enough to wear off the yard. I’m totally in love with my Aztec Diamond technical leggings they fit perfectly and are so nice to ride in I love them so much I bought some for my friends!

What is it that you like about Style Reins?

I love how Style Reins is such a unique concept there is literally nothing else on the market like it. It combines practicality and looking good something which plays a major role when juggling a busy work and equestrian life.

What are you looking forward to most about being a brand ambassador?

I’m looking forward to being able to spread the Style Reins word even more! Already got a few more places in mind to retail the magazines so watch this space!

What are your personal goals for 2017?

For 2017 I want to get Gio out and about competing and maybe aim for elementary by the end of the year… finding a nice guy would be an added bonus 😉

Christmas is coming – what would you most like to find under the tree this year?

I’d love to have a Style Reins Vip box of course! A personalised quarter sheet for Gio… and if I’m very lucky another pair of Jins!

Where can people follow you to keep up with your activities?

To keep up with what we get up to I’m on Instagram, Twitter and have a blog on Haynet that I promise to keep more up to date!

