by Caroline Constable on December 16, 2016

10 Super Stylish Equestrian Gifts for £10 or Less

Christmas is galloping towards us and with just a few days left to shop we’ve put together our 10 favourite things you can get for a tenner or less from the Style Reins Shop.

Take advantage of our Christmas offer of 20% off across our horsey gifts and jewellery range while stocks last! View all products with 20% off (discount shows in basket):

Last day to order for pre-Christmas UK delivery is 19th December. All overseas deliveries will now arrive after Christmas.

Style Reins VIP ‘Party Animal’ Pouch – £10.40 (full price £12.99)

Hanrose Golden Unicorn – £3.99 (full price £4.99)

Don’t flatter yourself I was admiring your horse…’ Mug – £10.40 (full price £12.99)

Tan Equestrian Style Buckle & Stitch Purse by New Look – £8 (full price £9.99)

Style Reins Friendship Bracelet – £8 (full price £9.99)

The Leather Satchel Co. VIP Keyring – £10.40 (full price £12.99)

Wot Ma Like Gorgeous Horse Bauble – £3.99 (full price £4.99)

euro-star Checked Socks – £7.16 (full price £8.95)

Cast Iron Horse Head Door Knocker – £10.40 (full price £12.99)

Style Reins Gift Vouchers – Choose any value from £1 up (use code XMAS20 to get an additional 20% value for free)

Caroline Constable

Caroline is the founder and editor of Style Reins which is an expression of her lifelong love of horses combined with a passion for fashion and interior design. In the summer months she can be found sitting in a field eating copious amounts of cake, an activity thinly disguised as ‘fence judging'... Connect with Caroline on email, Twitter or LinkedIn.