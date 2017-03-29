12 Accessories to Add Class to your Grand National Outfit

The Grand National is an exciting time for racegoers. Not only does it offer some of the most exhilarating, challenging and exciting racing, but it also offers visitors the chance to get adventurous with their outfits.

Heading towards the end of the National Hunt season, many racegoers have spent the Winter in thick tweeds, trousers and boots. As Spring gets underway and the Liverpool course is blessed with a rise of temperature (we hope!) and a ray of sunshine, the Grand National is the perfect showcase for dresses, accessories and of course, hats. An array of colours, designs and accessories are used to produce some breathtaking outfits.

Here are our favourite pieces to add a touch of class to your race day outfit.

Pearl Necklace With Round Vintage Style Clasp by Highland Angel, £28



The epitome of elegance and an essential for a classy couture outfit, freshwater pearls are an understated thing of beauty that will go with any race day outfit. This Vintage style necklace with a traditional sterling silver clasp has a real wow factor – a timeless classic.

Swarovski Sparkling Dance Crystal Drop Earrings from Swarovski, £69

A stunning design with spectacular attention to detail, these crystal drop earrings from Swarovski inject style and class to your outfit. Add your favourite dress, matching your clutch and shoes are you’re good to go. Simple yet oh so effective.

Annie Haak ‘A Yard of Silver’ Bracelet, £152

Sophistication and silver – all you really want from your bracelet. This design features a yard of unbroken sterling silver beads in a wrap formation, dressing your wrist in a beautifully elegant manner. Such a statement piece in fact, that you barely need any other jewellery.

Solid Silver Riding Snaffle Bracelet by Nest, £88

You can take the girl away from the stables but can you get the stables away from the girl? No! And why should you? With gorgeous pieces like this silver Snaffle bracelet there’s just no need? Embrace the true equestrian in you with this exceptionally elegant equine touch for a sublime dainty finish.

Satin & Pearl Clutch finished with Rhinestones by JJ’s House, £46

Cute, classy and quintessentially British, this satin and pearl clutch with rhinestone clasp adds all the sophistication you need for the perfect Ladies Day outfit. Perfect for holding your phone, lipstick and racecard. The colour will even suit your tipple of choice: Pink Champagne.

Jimmy Choo Ivette Sandals, £495 A match made in fashion heaven – Jimmy Choo heeled sandals and matching satin and pearl clutch. A beautiful pastel shade that will go with anything – why not go brave and pair with your favourite bright coloured dress? You won’t regret it.

John Lewis Erin 2 Disc Feather Quill Occasion Hat in Fuchsia, £50

If you prefer to let your accessories do the talking then this hot pink hat is just for you. Injects instant colour into your look that can be perfectly teamed with matching accessories. The best way to add colour to a cream or navy dress or team with a floral design.

Purple Possum Cerise Clutch Bag, £15.50

Fun, fresh and feminine! Hot pink accessories are a real must for Aintree and this exquisite piece is no exception. With cute pleated detailing on the front and detachable chain strap this clutch is perfect for Ladies Day. Works perfectly with the John Lewis fuchsia hat and a cream, navy or pastel shift dress.

Jenny Packham Grey Oversized Fascinator from Debenhams, £80

A real showstopper! So luxurious and super stylish, this stunning fascinator speaks volumes for the fashionista. With such a confident piece, accessories can be kept to a minimum letting the fascinator wow the crowds. Beautifully finished with beaded embellishments.

L.K.Bennett Leticia Tie Wedge Heeled Court Shoes in Roca Red, £235

A design that will go with any outfit; the feminine, dainty wedge heeled court shoes from L.K.Bennett. Whether sporting a super cute dress or a fitted suit, this pair of shoes are sure to offer all you need, whilst injecting some colour into your ensemble.

Antonia Faux Fur Stole Wrap, from Joanie, £28 A contemporary yet vintage feel, this faux fur wrap keeps you feeling warm and looking super stylish. You can either wear over your favourite jacket or dress or wear draped across your shoulders. Elegance in its simplest form.

Dragonfly Brooch from Personalised Jewellery, £139.99 A subtle yet sublime finishing touch; the Mother of Pearl affect on the Dragonfly’s wings catches the light beautifully and can transform an overcoat, a dress or a poncho. The body and eyes of the Dragonfly are set with Blue Topaz, while the tail and the wings tips are finished with marcasite stones. Such beautiful attention to detail and certainly one of a kind.

What are you wearing for the Grand National this year? Let us know in the comments…