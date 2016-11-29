12 ‘Gifts’ of Christmas for National Hunt Fanatics

Christmas is literally around the corner, the office and yard parties are in full swing, and the Xmas television adverts have been playing out for what seems like months; therefore you know it’s time to start the hunt for that perfect gift to present to your loved ones on the big day.

If your nearest and dearest are mad about jumpsracing but your budget won’t stretch to a share in Annie Power or Cue Card, although neither is it likely that a pair of socks will cut the mustard, then you may already be wracking your brains for what to buy.

Cramming in shopping time between work and everything else is hard enough at this time of year, so if the thought of trudging around the crowded high streets searching for a gift for that tricky individual who seems to have it all fills you with dread, panic not! At Style Reins we are here to help with 12 unique Christmas gifts for the lover of anything horseracing. Even the fussiest fanatic will be satisfied!

One – Treat them to this beautiful racehorse scarf from Redbubble, £22, the large print is visible on the front and reverse, and the beautiful autumnal colours will compliment any outfit.

Two – This limited edition AP Cushion from the Injured Jockeys Fund, £35.00, will look good in any home. Featuring two of the Champ’s favourite horses – Synchronised and Don’t Push It from the original paintings for the Injured Jockeys Fund by Miranda Bowen. It has been lovingly handmade from faux suede and is feather filled.

Three – Present them with a cute home accessory this Xmas in the shape of this sweet Horse Doorstop, also from the Injured Jockeys Fund, £16. With a heavy cotton outer adorned with an attractive vintage floral print, it will decorate the door of any room in the house in style.

Four – Indulge a loved one with this unique Horse and Jockey Brooch, £58, from The Ripley Collection. As part of their equestrian jewellery range, it comes in sterling silver, 18ct gold plate, or 9ct gold and is embellished with cubic zirconia. The best bit is that the jockey can be fully personalised with your horses’ own colours! A stunning gift for any national hunt owner to stand out at the races.

Five – This classic Navy Blue Horse Racing Woven Silk Tie from A Farley Country Attire, £19.50, adorned with a pattern of racing horses and jockeys, is the perfect accessory to a crisp shirt for a day at the track and can even be taken through to a night out to celebrate your winnings with the addition of a jacket for a smart look.

Six – Put a smile on a family members face this Xmas day with these stunning Frankel Cufflinks, £24, from The Racing Post Shop. Prince Khalid Abdulla’s famous colours that Frankel ran in are set in 2.5mm of thick nickel plated ovals and come in a smart presentation box making the ideal Christmas gift!

Seven – This Sterling Silver 14x10cm Portrait Horse Racing Photo Frame by Silver Groves, £172.99, is crafted to the highest standard and comes with a wonderful high relief horse racer motif and attractive velvet back, making a perfect present for any keen racing fan to display their equine snaps.

Eight – For an extra special surprise Christmas gift, look no further than this Exclusive Sterling Silver And 18ct Rose Gold Plated Double Snaffle Bracelet by Hi Ho Silver, £105. It is a stunning rose gold version of their classic double snaffle bangle, which looks gorgeous on any wrist. But you will need to hurry if you want one, as it is a limited edition with only a few being made for Xmas!

Nine – This chic yet understated Octavia Wool Clutch No.40, by Will Bees Bespoke, £49, makes a fabulous and stylish practical gift. Handcrafted in a vast array of fabrics to tone and contrast any outfit, they are finished in luscious vegetable tanned leather, which can be embossed with your loved ones initials, making the present completely unique and personal!

Ten – Stick with a classic English style gift with this exquisite Windsor Belt by Mackenzie & George, £64.99. Made from one solid piece of vegetable tanned saddlehide, the Windsor tapers out around the front fitting to give a unique look. The main feature of this gorgeous belt is the especially designed horse bit inspired fitting, which is hand stitched to the front, making this accessory a stand out winner.

Eleven – A fail safe present any Christmas has to be a diary, so ensure your racing fanatic can keep up with all the UK and Irish racing fixtures, UK Point-to-Points, main international races, sales and other sporting information, with this Pocket Diary from the Injured Jockeys Fund, £28.00. They come silver embossed with silver page edges and metal corners.

Twelve – Present them with a quirky gift this December, by giving them The Little Book of Horseracing (Hardback) £9.99. Fact-packed but light-hearted in style, this reliable reference book and quirky guide reveals little-known facts, details of classic races, famous riders, racing records, amusing anecdotes and criminal goings-on. A collection of the fascinating, strange and entertaining, which would make a fabulous stocking filler for any racing fan.

