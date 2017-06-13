5 Father’s Day Gifts for Stylish Horsey Dads

Stop right there! Put down those dull socks and that terrifying tie. Show your dad that you really do care with one of these fabulous gifts that will score you big Brownie points for the year ahead.
Well-groomed
Harris Tweed Tartan Box Wash Bag, £45 by The Croft House at Etsy
All Ears
‘Ear Me Out’ Leather Earphone Holder, £8 by The British Belt Company at Not On The High Street
Photo Finish
Indra Fair Trade Handmade Medium Embossed Leather Photo Album, £24.95 at eBay
Pony Crew
Levis 2 Horse Graphic T-Shirt, £25 at asos
Hooked on Horses
Horse Oak Coat And Bag Hook, £27.99 by House of Carvings at Not On The High Street
Subscribe to Style Reins, 'The Magazine Focused on Equestrian Style'...