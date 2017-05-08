Alexa Chung ‘Dressage’ Video & New Logo Revealed

Ahead of her new clothing line, launching 30th May ’17, Alexa Chung has released a short film entitled ‘Dressage’.

Directed by Lorin Askills with creative direction by Daniel Askill, the film depicts Alexa riding a gorgeous grey horse in an equally beautiful indoor arena.

Watch the video to the end to see a sneak peek of the brands new logo and, if you can tear your eyes off the horse, look closely at Alexa’s stylish attire and you’ll catch a glimpse of a tailored jacket and ruffle neck shirt that are part of her new collection.

We’ll be stamping our feet impatiently until we see the rest of the line at the end of the month!

www.alexachung.com

