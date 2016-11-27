7 Gifts with Sparkle for Bling Loving Equestrians

I’ve always been a bit of a magpie, if it’s shiny or sparkling you can be sure it’s going to catch my eye. I remember the start of my horsey bling obsession, I was too young for long boots but was desperate for the look so when mum found a pair of half chaps with a diamante zips I just had to have them. I remember feeling like a princess the very first time I wore them to go jumping on my pony.

Since then finding gorgeous horsey bling has been something I love to do. Soon I found matching diamante gloves, then later my first real long boots had crystals too, now I love to add a little sparkle whatever I’m doing, so Christmas always leaves me with plenty of choice! Here are just a few of my favourites from this year.

A perfect stocking filler which will definitely add sparkle to any Jumping Princess or Dressage Diva’s outfit has to be this pretty crystal handled whip by KM Elite. I have both the dressage length and jumping to be sure I always shimmer in the ring. Available from Equestyle at £25.99

Mad on metallic? Do you know someone who’d love to go full on glitz in these shimmering metallic breeches? Featuring a super stretchy full Alos seat and a comfortable elastic ankle, these would look great with black boots and an oversized jumper. From the Cavallino Marino’s AW16/17 Copper Kiss range at €119.95 from Equizone.

There are so many beautiful sparkling hats available right now that it’s hard to choose a favourite, but this gorgeous Kask Swarovski crystal helmet is hard to beat. I am going to have to try one on, just for research you understand! Meeting the new safety standards this helmet will turn heads and keep the wearer safe. £1060 at Classic Dressage

I love the thought of decorating our Christmas tree with a real equine theme this year, and started off my horse collection with a beautiful gold unicorn from Hanrose Art which was a special commission for Style Reins Magazine’s fabulous Christmas VIP box. (There are still a few available if you’re quick!) If you’re unlucky enough to miss out, you could still cheer yourself up with this gorgeous black donkey, isn’t he adorable?

For iconic timeless glamour combined with horse riding tradition I think this Gucci diamond set steel Horsebit watch is perfect. Water resistant to 50m with an exquisite mother of pearl face, who wouldn’t feel special to receive this classic and elegant watch from Father Christmas? Find it at Ernest Jones for £1195

Of course I believe part of being stylish is looking well groomed, attention to detail is important and that goes for our equine friends too! Why not treat your horse to this luxury crystal grooming kit to make sure you ride out in style? At £79.99 for this set from Pink Equine you’ll be the envy of the yard.

Finally, what do you get the girl who has everything? Well you could rock her world this very special horse. Hand embellished by Stevenson Brothers with over 80,000 Swarovski crystals glistening on her gorgeous dapple grey coat, one of a kind rocking horse Crystal is definitely a show stopper and has a price tag to match of around £100,000! She’s not sold yet so if anyone is wondering what to get me, I’d be prepared to give her a wonderful home!

What are your amazing sparkling finds? We’d love to see them.

