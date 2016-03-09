British Dressage: Footwear Restrictions Given the Boot

Breaking news for equestrian style fans this week is that British Dressage have announced a change to their boot rule which gives riders the freedom to add a little more individuality and style to their competition gear.

The change came about due to the number of enquiries British Dressage were receiving every week around which boots are permitted to be worn in competition. They have decided that following on from the Jacket and Hat rules, we can now wear boots regardless of the pattern or colour, as long as they are suitable for riding and are mainly conservative in colour, with the emphasis being on performance rather than rider’s individual taste in competition wear.

From British Dressage:

“The committee was in agreement that what people wear on their feet has no bearing on their performance and regardless of personal taste that all the boots that were reviewed were acceptable.”

Rule 119 – Boots, will now read as follows:

Long riding boots designed for riding are to be worn. Short riding boots with gaiters of the same leather and colour as the boots may also be worn. Boots must be predominantly in any conservative colours in muted tones.

“This new rule means that the Hat, Jacket and Boots rules are all in alignment and the emphasis for judges will be on the horses training and way of going rather than policing what riders are wearing.”

If the previous debate on tailcoats is anything to go by, this news is likely to divide opinion with some people welcoming British Dressage moving with times and others preferring to stick to tradition and a more classic style.

What side of the fence are you on? To help you decide I’ve gone boot shopping and found you some examples of different boots that you might soon see at a venue near you!

The De Niro Salentino Riding Boots are perfect for riders who want to add a dash of girly pink to their outfit. Featuring, textured calfskin leather and beautiful pale pink metallic snakeskin at the top of the boot, they are also edged in grey patent leather that extends to the zip guard.

These Ferrara boots from Brogini are designed to get you noticed. The contrast white piping giving a modern, contemporary look to these beautiful boots which are also available in a laced style.

The De Niro Salentino Boot features a Cro Red top and is trimmed in Bordo + Cro Red toecap and heel. Striking red stitching finishes the boot which is available with or without laces.

The Secchiari Full Croc Riding boot is made from beautiful textured crocodile calfskin. These bespoke boots are available in numerous colours including blue, grey, and brown and can be made rigid or soft depending on personal preference.

The Mountain Horse Sovereign Ladies Competition Boots in combine two gorgeous shades of brown. Loaded with features that claim to make them a perfect fit first time, they have that bespoke look without the price tag.

Are you sticking with classic black or do you plan to add a splash of colour? Let us know in the comments or on our social channels.

