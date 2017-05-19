A Celebration of ‘Real Riders’ & the Chance to Win a Shoot with Equetech

by Caroline Constable on May 19, 2017

Equestrian fashion brand Equetech are celebrating their 25th anniversary this year with an amazing competition aimed at you! The brand are looking for three real life equestrians to feature in a very special photo shoot during the first week of September to mark this significant business landmark and to celebrate real riders just like you!

“We are looking for all shapes and sizes, and you don’t have to be a model, just a passion for riding” Explains Liz Hayman, MD & Designer for the brand.

“As a rider myself, I design for real riders, and I’m excited about this new campaign to celebrate our customers and our 25th-year milestone.”

Equetech Real Riders

You’ll have your photograph taken along with the other winners at a special photo shoot with an award winning photographer, professional hair and make-up and styling and feature in the brand’s #equetechrealrider campaign alongside the other winners and also receive professional prints from the photo shoot and Equetech clothing vouchers. The results of the campaign will feature across the brand’s digital, social platforms and PR.

Find out how to enter here:

http://bit.ly/equetechrealrider

Subscribe to Style Reins, 'The Magazine Focused on Equestrian Style'...

Subscribe to Style Reins

Caroline Constable

Founder and editor of Style Reins which is an expression of her lifelong love of horses combined with a passion for fashion & interior design

Related

Alexa Chung ‘Dressage’ Video & New Logo Revealed

by Caroline Constable

12 Accessories to Add Class to your Grand National Outfit

by JumpsRacing.co.uk

12 Winning Gifts your Horsey Mum will Love

by Caroline Constable