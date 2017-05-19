A Celebration of ‘Real Riders’ & the Chance to Win a Shoot with Equetech

Equestrian fashion brand Equetech are celebrating their 25th anniversary this year with an amazing competition aimed at you! The brand are looking for three real life equestrians to feature in a very special photo shoot during the first week of September to mark this significant business landmark and to celebrate real riders just like you!

“We are looking for all shapes and sizes, and you don’t have to be a model, just a passion for riding” Explains Liz Hayman, MD & Designer for the brand.

“As a rider myself, I design for real riders, and I’m excited about this new campaign to celebrate our customers and our 25th-year milestone.”

You’ll have your photograph taken along with the other winners at a special photo shoot with an award winning photographer, professional hair and make-up and styling and feature in the brand’s #equetechrealrider campaign alongside the other winners and also receive professional prints from the photo shoot and Equetech clothing vouchers. The results of the campaign will feature across the brand’s digital, social platforms and PR.

Find out how to enter here:

http://bit.ly/equetechrealrider

