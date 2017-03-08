His and Hers Cheltenham Festival Style

Cheltenham Festival isn’t just about the racing. Whilst it is the primary reason that 260,000 people visit the Cotswolds course across the 4 days, it is also an opportunity to dress to impress. Ladies Day, held on the Wednesday of the meeting, is a prime opportunity to wow the crowd, where 57,000 aim to amaze as they dress their hats, accessorise their tweeds and present their finest dress. Dressing for National Hunt racing is more about practicality and warmth than that of a flat racing in the summer – keeping warm and dry is imperative if one is to enjoy their day.

Tweed is a Festival essential. With so many designs, shades and styles, there really is something for everyone. A tweed jacket or blazer offers a plethora of possibilities. Pop it on in the morning and come rain and shine, you’ll be sure to look sublime. Generally showerproof, this warm addition to your outfit also offers the perfect opportunity to inject some colour. Reds, purples, yellows and blues all look sensational on tweed.

These his ‘n’ hers looks will ensure you are both warm and stylish at the popular Cheltenham Festival meet.

They’re Off

His

Tweed at the Festival is like Champagne at Christmas – it’s a must. Loved for its’ variety, colour choices and warmth, it can be worn with just about anything. This 3 button design in green check from Brook Taverner (£249.95) is sophisticated, stylish and snug. Made from pure wool with a weight of 320g it’s sure to keep you warm for the duration. A crisp pale blue shirt like this one from Remus Uomo (£25) and a merino wool burgundy v neck jumper from John Lewis (£40) will add an extra layer of warmth with complementary colours. White chinos offer undeniable style and confidence and look really rather dashing with tweed. These Ralph Lauren Knightsbridge slim-fit trousers are sure to set you apart from the crowd and are yours for £290. Dark brown brogues always look great with white trousers – be sure to choose a pair that are smart as well as comfortable. There’s a lot of to’ing and fro’ing between the paddock, the bar and the track. These Hudson Erato Brown Brogues are perfect (£85).

Hers

This look is all about sophisticated class with a country twist. An appealing mix of colours combined with well made British pieces ensure to keep you warm while and have you looking and feeling your best. With skinny Berry jeans from Next (£25) and a Navy wool jumper from La Redoute (£23.40) as your warming base layers, we can now inject some style. Team with a merino wool and cashmere poncho from Woodcock and Cavendish (£95) and a luxury faux fur buckle collar wrap from Helen Moore (£59) for sophisticated style that’s sure to keep you toasty to the final furlong. A fascinator which picks out the colour of one of the pieces will look particularly glamorous. Match the blue of the jumper to this navy fascinator from Monsoon, £39. Finish with tan boots and bag; our favourites are the Roberto Vianni tan knee high boot available from Debenahms (£80) and the Fiorelli Carlton handbag (£69).

Front Runners

His

This look revolves around the luxurious overcoat from T.M.Lewin (£229). This Broadway covert coat is made from 100% wool so has you protected on the coldest of Winter days and allows you to really layer up underneath. A crisp white, gently patterned design like the Moustache Shirt from Eton (£145) and matching pink tie (£3.50 and cufflinks (£3.99) from DQT complement each other perfectly. Pale blue chinos from Next (£22) offer the perfect balance between formal trousers and jeans. Finish the look with navy suede loafers from Kurt Geiger (£89).

Hers

The statement piece of this outfit has to be this stunning, flattering Blackthorn Tweed Coat (£199) from Dubarry. The tailored, three quarter length cut is so sophisticated you won’t look out of place in the owners enclosure. It’s quality and length are sure to keep you warm as you cheer on your winners. With such a statement piece to work around, accessories are key. We love this luxe faux fur cossack hat (£12.50) from Accessorize and Skylark Wool / Cotton Scarf (£78) from Anta. To complete the look, team these classic white skinny jeans (£50) from Boden with smart burgundy boots like these from Tamaris (£90) and you’re set to impress. Don’t forget your handbag from Longchamp (£265) to carry your betting slips and racecard.

Photo Finish

His

This look is all about sophisticated tweed – a three piece suit offers a classy, contemporary look, leaving you looking dashing and feeling warm. This Grey Tweed Checked Suit (£119.99) from Mens Tweed Suits looks effortlessly cool and keeps you effortlessly warm. Pink and grey work inexplicably well together, so take advantage of this. This Pale Pink Fitted Shirt from Thomas Pink (£90) is perfect with this Dark Pink Classic Spot Tie, £19.95 from Charles Tyrwhitt. A hot favourite for the Festival. Finish the look with a well polished pair of leather shoes like this pair from Hawes & Curtin (£129).

Charles Tyrwhitt Dark Pink Classic Spot Tie £19.95

Hers

If ever there was an excuse to get the tweed out, Cheltenham is it. This stunning burgundy Harris Tweed Blazer (£180) from That British Tweed Company ticks all the boxes; colourful, flattering and warm. Wear over a Joules Maywell Shirt with Horse Guard print (£29.98 from Best in the Country) and navy v neck cashmere jumper from Brora (£249) for warmth and total sophistication. Brakeburn Chino Trousers (£15.98) from Outdoor and Country and brown heeled ankle boots (£55) from Gabor complete the seasoned Festival look. Finish this style with loose curls, a perfectly positioned, wide brimmed fedora hat (£14.50) from accessory|o and a statement bag in beige from Michael Kors (£219). The epitome of Cheltenham style.

