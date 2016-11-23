Editors Pick: Christmas Gifts for Equestrian VIPs

With a whole year of Style Reins VIP equestrian subscription boxes now under our belt, I am feeling very lucky indeed to have worked with some fabulous brands both in the UK and overseas. All fifteen companies have provided the most gorgeous products for our VIPs who in turn have shared their amazing feedback on our social channels.

Curating the VIP products is one of the highlights of my role as Style Reins editor but it was so hard choosing between products to put in the VIP boxes and I spied many lovely things that would make wonderful Christmas gifts for stylish equestrians.

I’ve pulled together my favourite product from each brand so if you thought your wishlist was big before, wait til you see these!

Wot Ma Like: Duchess of Fizz Fab Wooden Sign – £6.49

Annabel Brocks: Pelham Gilet – £145

Hanrose: Pack of 4 Quote Cards – £8

Tottie: OneK Defender Navy Snake Helmet – £345

Bullen Cards: The Horse Prayer Print – £65

Timothy Foxx: Catherine Jacket in Amber Tweed – £350

Catherine Jacket – £350 at Timothy Foxx

Hiho Silver: Exclusive Sterline Silver & Rose Gold Plated Cherry Roller Snaffle Necklace – £125

Life Between The Ears: Collection 2 ! Norway, Spain, Egypt, Ireland, Morocco, Box of 10 Cards – $25

Collection 2 – $25 at Life Between the Ears

The Leather Satchel Co: Music Case in Baby Pink Leather – £110

Equetech: Snaffles Cotton Roll Neck £39.50

Popband: Stardust Pack of 5 Popbands – £8

Boho Betty: Stonehenge – Combination of Three Layered Bracelets – £32

euro-star: Carina Full Grip Ladies Breeches – £127.46

Carina Full Grip Breeches – £127.46 at euro-star

Rachel Henderson Art: Kaimanawa Christmas Cards – £6 for a Pack of 8

Grays of Shenstone: Wanted! Single Man with Horse Box Coaster – £3.95

Style Reins VIP Christmas Box: From £35

Of course the finale has to be our Style Reins VIP Christmas box which features products from Annabel Brocks, Life Between The Ears, Hanrose, The Leather Satchel Co and Wot Ma Like. With a cost of £35 delivered in the UK (£45 overseas) and a value of £60 per box, you’ll be jingling all the way to a very stylish Christmas.

The UK's only Magazine 100% focused on equestrian style...