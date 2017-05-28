Be an Elegant Equestrian in Lovely Lace

Lace is pretty and feminine but there is such a thing as too much, so don’t make the mistake of overdoing it. Keep it simple and only go for one item, making it your statement piece. Add one of these lace-inspired pieces to your equestrian wardrobe for a ladylike look.

This stunning HKM Lauria Garelli Competition Shirt, £45 at Lofthouse Equestrian, is machine washable so you won’t need to worry about that trip to the dry cleaners. Available as a Limited Edition, with its tailored fit and flattering yoke, this is a shirt that can be worn from the office to the show ring!

If elegance and beauty could be made into a hat it would take the form of the KEP Italia Cromo Beige Textile With Lace Riding Helmet, £595 at Style Equestrian. Conceived for dressage and show jumping it’s the perfect combination of safety and style. This hat has an easily removable inner and washable padding to keep you fresh and dry and boasts of having five international safety certifications.

Feel like royalty in the Cavalliera Professional Lace Elegance Softshell Competition Jacket, from £71.39 at Horze. With its lovely, stretch softshell fabric, you’ll not just look great but feel great as it’s breathable plus water repellent and windproof too. The crystal buttons on the front and sleeves are sure to help you catch the judges eye.

These elegant Gigi Competition Breeches, £120 (was £140) at Prestatie Sport, feature a lace inspired damask print which is subtle, but still present enough to give a little edge to the look. The pretty but practical yet knee grips and sequin pocket trim will ensure you are a knockout in the ring.

Not forgetting your steed, the HKM Laura Garreli Queens Collection Saddle Cloth, £39.95 at Equus England, has a subtle but lovely lace print. Available in blue or white and made from a moisture absorbing fabric it will keep your horse cool, comfortable and so stylish. The Queens Collection also features a matching fly veil making it a must have for all the matchy fans out there.

