Foxx Trot Down the Aisle in a Tantalising Tweed Dress

It’s no secret that here at Style Reins we’re fond of a bit of tweed so we’re jumping for joy at Timothy Foxx’s news that they are launching a tweed wedding dress range this autumn.

That’s right, you heard it correct. TWEED wedding dresses. Hurrah! Sadly 3 years too late for my own wedding but for you equestrian style loving ladies that have yet to tie the knot, what could be more perfect than a dress made from this quintessentially British fabric?

The new collection will initially feature two designs, the ‘Sophia’ and ‘Robyn’. The Sophia (pictured) is crafted from a gorgeous Fern herringbone British Tweed with an antique style lace waistband. The full skirt adds a touch of 1950’s glamour.

Timothy Foxx can also work with brides to create a bespoke tweed wedding dress plus provide everything from tweed wedding favours and hats to the grooms suit.

If you do get married in tweed ladies make sure you let us know. We’d love to see your photos…

www.timothyfox.com

