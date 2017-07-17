Ladies Day: A Class Outfit for all your Summer Equestrian Events

The summer season is in full swing and there are a plethora of fabulous equestrian events to attend, many with a ‘Ladies Day’ giving you the opportunity to pull out all the stops and really go all out to impress.

But what to wear? We get many questions from people asking this very same thing so we’ve pulled together some tips, dress codes from the most popular Ladies Day events and our pick of outfit to ensure you are on the money:

Polka Dot Princess

For those not blessed with a huge wardrobe or the means to fill it we suggest buying one fabulous dress then mix and match it with your existing accessories or treat yourself to a few new ones then change them up for each event to give a different look.

A chic navy dress with an all over polka dot pattern will be a classic addition to your wardrobe that you can roll out year after year. Choose a style that suits your personality – are you a stylish shift or flirty frills kind of a girl? If you love vintage, prefer covered arms or like a long frock, there are delightfully dotty dresses out there for you.

You may have the legs of a prize winning filly but don’t go too short as most dress codes require ‘a modest length’ so opt for just above the knee at the most.

Betsey Johnson Polka Dot Wrap Dress – £104.61 at Bloomingdales

Joanna Hope Jersey Maxi Dress – £55 at JD Williams

Roman Originals Navy Polka Dot Dress – £45 at Dorothy Perkins

Dollydagger Lulu Polka Dot Button Front Dress – £139 by DOLLYDAGGER at NOTH

Chrissie Dress – £99 at Hobbs

Practically Pretty

You want to look smart and feel sassy but keep practicalities in the back of your mind when choosing your accessories, particularly footwear. Can you cope with standing in heels all day? Are you going to sink into the turf?

Colourwise – for contrast add bold primary colours, if your prefer a more subtle look opt for cream or nudes. We’ve chosen a refreshing combination of rose pink and gorgeous green to team with our girly dress choices.

If your event calls for a hat, check the dress code to see if fascinators are permitted or whether it’s ‘go big or go home’ or somewhere in between. You can buy your hat but hiring is another great option and often means you can get more bang for your budget.

Guibert Headpiece in Pinks with Roses – Hire price POA at What a Hat

A light scarf can prove useful both as a means for keeping the chill off your shoulders an also as protection from the sun should you be lucky enough for it to shine. Tie it to your handbag when not in use for a touch of boho chic.

Joules Wensley Scarf in Rose Pink Orchid – £11.97 at Outdoor and Country

If you’d like a little cover but scarves are not your thing, opt for a knitted bolero cardigan or a short tailored jacket like this one.

Jolie Moi Textured Open Front Blazer – £36 at House of Fraser

A handbag with a strap or handle means you can have free hands when you need to top up your all important bubbly, clap your winning horse or take videos and selfies as memories of your day. The mock croc min-tote is just big enough to squeeze in your money, phone, sunnies and a mini umbrella.

DIANE VON FURSTENBERG Viviana mini croc-effect leather tote – £112.95 at The Outnet

Killer heels may be tempting but a block heel can look just as stylish. These pretty pink sandals have a subtle knot effect that adds a bit of interest without looking too fussy.

The March Twist Front Dusky Pink Block Heeled Sandals – £38 at asos

If you REALLY can’t live without your stilettos, pack a pair of Heelstoppers in your bag so you can at least stomp the divots at a polo match without sinking into the pitch.

Cut Crystal Heelstoppers – £12 at Clean Heels

Last but not Least

Remember to check the dress code for each event before rocking up in your chosen attire, you don’t want to get turned away at the starting gate! These are the guidelines for some of our favourite Ladies Day events in the UK:

Off to an event or would like some style advice?