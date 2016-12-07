Learn How to Love Christmas Shopping with these Expert Tips

Don’t let Christmas shopping give you the humbug.. with our super stylish shopping tips you can shop with plenty of festive spirit.

Former fashion stylist and equestrian, country & luxury PR Ashley Rossiter from MirrorMePR gives her top tips…

As a former stylist, shopping was a large part of my life (Yes, I know amazing) but keeping to a budget was imperative so here are my top tips for successful shopping…

Have a Plan

Put together a checklist BEFORE you hit the shops or start surfing the net. It’s so easy to get distracted and go off track. A list of who, what and where to browse is a great starting point.

One for them One for Me

Shopping for gifts is the mission so if you start shopping for you then you will lose focus and end up coming up with lots of fabulous ‘stuff’…. But none for your friends and family.

Do your Detective Work

Leading up to Christmas get your detective cap on and listen out for clues on what you could buy your friends and family. Subtle hints you might otherwise miss could be flagged up and offer the potential for a surprise gift they will love. For fussy partners, ask their friends and family if they have mentioned anything in particular so the gold star on top of the Christmas tree isn’t the only one in the room come Christmas morning.

Keep to Budget

It’s easy to get carried away and overspend at Christmas but worrying through January and beyond isn’t something to look forward to. Shop to your budget and set a budget in total and work to that. If you find something you really love but it’s out of your budget, then look for something similar. You might find something even more fabulous and on the money!

Would they Love this?

When choosing a gift for someone always ask yourself: ‘would they love this?’ Sounds simple but all too often people go off on a tangent and end up buying something they would adore without more thought if Auntie Brenda would actually ever wear a sequined mini skirt to bingo.

Online & Logged On

If you are shopping online, make sure you do your research before merrily typing your credit card details in. Does the store have safe shopping? A registered address featured and a phone number listed? Don’t be afraid to call them up and if you hit an answerphone, leave a message. If you don’t get a call back, what does that say about their customer care?

Cheap is Cheerful

If your gift is cheap, invest in luxury tissue paper, wrapping paper, and ribbon. Appearances do matter and giving a beautifully presented gift gives the impression of quality, even if the present is cheap as chips!

Bye Buy

Include gift receipts in with your presents because even the best gift ideas might not always be received with joy (However hard you tried) This way someone can return or exchange without hurting your present buying pride.

Money Can’t Buy

Sometimes people just have everything they want or need and sometimes what they want and need is out of your budget so look for clever alternatives such as ‘experience days’ or tickets to the theatre or event. Subscriptions to a luxury title such as Style Reins is a gorgeous gift that they can enjoy long past Christmas so think of alternatives to traditional gifts as well.

