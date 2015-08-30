Navy & Gold: The Ultimate in Equestrian Style

At Style Reins we’re all about bringing you the best in equestrian style and we think you can’t get any more stylish than combing navy and gold.

For this post I’ve taken inspiration from our ever so fashionable Team GB riders at Aachen 2015 – their trot up outfits were flawless and Charlotte Dujardin proved that navy and gold is the way to go for all fashion forward equestrians.

Here’s how to get the look at home without needing to go to Aachen.

Start at the top

Of course I might be biased but I think if you want to get the navy and gold look right you need to start with a good base and that means the Style Reins Classic Polo Shirt. With a classy gold Style Reins logo on the front and back this top is ideal for on and off the yard.

Layer up

To dress up your outfit and give a smart first impression layer a cream jacket, like this Malene Birger Animah jacket, over your polo shirt.

If you prefer the navy on navy look then the Habor Blazer is a great go to jacket when you’re heading out the door and you don’t know what to wear.

And on the bottom

Cream might be a brave choice if you’re going to be wearing them around horses but these cream jeans by Alexa Chung for AG are brilliant for equestrian chic away from the yard. They have an ultra-flattering high waist and the skinny leg is ideal for tucking into boots as the weather gets colder.

Best foot forward

Depending on what kind of excitement your day holds you might want some different shoe options for this outfit.

Before the wet winter weather truly sets in you’ve still got time to make the most of ballet flats. These Gabor Montana ballet flats combine navy nubuck suede and caramel leather for a simple, classic look.

Weather not looking good? Tan boots are a perennial autumn fashion favourite and these Carvela Kurt Geiger riding boots will keep your toes warm and dry all day long.

Finishing touches

Accessories can make or break an outfit and they are the perfect way to add some more gold to this look without going over the top.

Start with this pretty vintage horse brooch from Silk Purse, Sow’s Ear, add this horseshoe pendant to continue the vintage vibe, and finish with the Polistas Cambiaso belt and you’ve got a complete look.

Want to go matchy matchy with your horse?

You and your horse can rock the navy and gold look together with the Style Reins Classic Saddle Pad. Choose from either GP or Dressage cut for the ultimate style at home, out on a hack, or in the show ring!

Are you a fan of blue and gold? We’d love you to share your outfits on our social channels…

The UK's only Magazine 100% focused on equestrian style...