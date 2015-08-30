by Alice Brown on August 30, 2015

Navy & Gold: The Ultimate in Equestrian Style

Navy & Gold Equestrian Style

Navy & Gold Equestrian Style

At Style Reins we’re all about bringing you the best in equestrian style and we think you can’t get any more stylish than combing navy and gold.

For this post I’ve taken inspiration from our ever so fashionable Team GB riders at Aachen 2015 – their trot up outfits were flawless and Charlotte Dujardin proved that navy and gold is the way to go for all fashion forward equestrians.

Here’s how to get the look at home without needing to go to Aachen.

Charlotte Dujardin looking stylish for a vet check at Aachen 2015

Charlotte Dujardin looking stylish for a vet check at Aachen 2015 – © 2015 Ken Braddick/dressage-news.com

Start at the top

Of course I might be biased but I think if you want to get the navy and gold look right you need to start with a good base and that means the Style Reins Classic Polo Shirt. With a classy gold Style Reins logo on the front and back this top is ideal for on and off the yard.

Classic Polo in Navy - £30 at Style Reins

Classic Polo in Navy – £30 at Style Reins

Layer up

To dress up your outfit and give a smart first impression layer a cream jacket, like this Malene Birger Animah jacket, over your polo shirt.

Malene Birger Animah Cream Jacket

Malene Birger Animah Cream Jacket – £105.60 at House of Fraser

If you prefer the navy on navy look then the Habor Blazer is a great go to jacket when you’re heading out the door and you don’t know what to wear.

Habor Navy Casual Button Short Blazer - £59 at Aftershock

Habor Navy Casual Button Short Blazer – £59 at Aftershock

And on the bottom

Cream might be a brave choice if you’re going to be wearing them around horses but these cream jeans by Alexa Chung for AG are brilliant for equestrian chic away from the yard. They have an ultra-flattering high waist and the skinny leg is ideal for tucking into boots as the weather gets colder.

Alexa Chung for AG Briana Skinny Jean - £130 at Matches Fashion

Alexa Chung for AG Briana Skinny Jean – £130 at Matches Fashion

Best foot forward

Depending on what kind of excitement your day holds you might want some different shoe options for this outfit.

Before the wet winter weather truly sets in you’ve still got time to make the most of ballet flats. These Gabor Montana ballet flats combine navy nubuck suede and caramel leather for a simple, classic look.

Gabor Montana Ballet Flats - £46.8 - £79.99 at Amazon

Gabor Montana Ballet Flats – £46.8 – £79.99 at Amazon

Weather not looking good? Tan boots are a perennial autumn fashion favourite and these Carvela Kurt Geiger riding boots will keep your toes warm and dry all day long.

Carvela Kurt Geiger Waffle Boot - £200 at Harrods

Carvela Kurt Geiger Waffle Boot – £200 at Harrods

Finishing touches

Accessories can make or break an outfit and they are the perfect way to add some more gold to this look without going over the top.

Start with this pretty vintage horse brooch from Silk Purse, Sow’s Ear, add this horseshoe pendant to continue the vintage vibe, and finish with the Polistas Cambiaso belt and you’ve got a complete look.

Gold Horseshow & Amazonite Pendant - £155 at Not on the High Street

Gold Horseshow & Amazonite Pendant – £155 at Not on the High Street

Cambiaso Belt - £69 at Polistas

Cambiaso Belt – £69 at Polistas

Want to go matchy matchy with your horse?

You and your horse can rock the navy and gold look together with the Style Reins Classic Saddle Pad. Choose from either GP or Dressage cut for the ultimate style at home, out on a hack, or in the show ring!

Navy Style Reins Classic Saddle Cloth

Classic Saddle Cloth in Navy – £36 at Style Reins

Are you a fan of blue and gold? We’d love you to share your outfits on our social channels…

The UK's only Magazine 100% focused on equestrian style...

Style Reins Christmas Issue out Now

Alice Brown

I am a writer and lifelong equestrian with a passion for words and all things horsey. Having spent my teenage years working both in fashion retail and with some of the top names in the equestrian world I’m looking forward to combining the two by working with Style Reins. We currently have three horses in the family including my own New Forest pony, Farriers Field Day (Tommy), whom I plan to compete in Dressage and Showing next year. Connect with Alice on Twitter.