Taking Tweed to Town: 4 Fabulous Ways to Wear It

Regular Style Reins readers will know I’m a huge fan of Chanel, I’ve always wanted to have an iconic Chanel tweed jacket, and one day I will have one. In the meantime I found myself a gorgeous Armani tailored tweed jacket which I love. It has lots of tiny sequins which just catch the eye when the light touches them, I wore it to take some really nice photographs with Katrina a few weeks back.

I think we all love a bit of tweed, although most people believe that tweed is a country look. In actual fact, I think tweed can be worn anywhere, as long as you have the right tweed and the right clothes to go with it! It’s not all dull browns and greens, here I have tracked down a few tweed items that should be on everyone’s wish list.

First up is the Great Scot Nevis Tweed Lady Mary Waistcoat.

I would wear this going shopping in the city with a white shirt, blue jeans, a pair of black boots and a great bag. I’d keep it simple, with perhaps some gold bangles to add to the look. With its flattering unusual shape this is the perfect waistcoat for a daytime tweed to town look.

This tweed shoulder bag would look amazing with a beautiful cream jacket.

I wouldn’t wear any other tweed pieces with this bag, I think it’d be too much. Once again keep the accessories simple and elegant, maybe a gorgeous belt to finish the look off. You could take this little bag anywhere it’s so adorable.

Do you sometimes get bored with the normal sparkle nail polish? Ever wanted to be different from your friends? This Revlon Tweed nail polish can look good anywhere, perfect to add that hint of something different for days out, looking super stylish at the yard or great for jazzing up the look on a night out!

Lastly I adore this Walker Slater Emma Jacket styled like a Victorian riding jacket. I love the shape and buttons. I’d wear it with black leggings and over the knee boots. To add a bit of pizzazz to my look I think I’d add a pair of pretty gold hoop earrings. This would have been perfect to take me to any of the big horseshows, maybe strolling around Horse of the Year Show, or Olympia in London.

How do you like to wear your tweed? Are you a town girl or a country girl?

