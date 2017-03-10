12 Winning Gifts your Horsey Mum will Love

Whether you are looking to treat your mum as a thank you for the endless hours she puts in helping you look after your pony or because she is just crazy, horse mad herself, these twelve gorgeous gifts will certainly put a smile on her face…

Style Reins Magazine Digital Subscription, £9.99 per year

(on special Mother’s Day offer at £5 with code SRMUMS17)

Sophie Allport, Hold your Horses Mug, £10 at Uptown E Store

Roeckl Chester Gloves, £32 at Equitain

Wot Ma Like ‘To a Great Mum Card’, £3

SD Design ‘Crown Diamond Browband’, £39.99 at Equiport

Emily Cole Eventing Notebook Set, £7

Style Reins ‘Galloping Horses Scarf’, £10

Hanrose ‘Chukka Candle’, £8.95

Bronze Greek Horse Pendant, £13 at The Dog & Dobbin

Minzoo Needle Felting Shetland Pony, £40.45

(custom order a portrait of your own horse POA)

Equestrian Pamper Hamper, £29.95 at The Horse Diva

Tail End Jewellery Forget-Me-Not Charm, £22.50

(made with your own horse’s hair)

