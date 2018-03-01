A brush with success

Your family has been making brushes for generations. Tell us a bit about how they were produced back in the early days?

Brush making as a craft has changed enormously. Prior to the 18th century, when our family first started producing brushware, it was a craft carried out by women in their homes during winter months. If these brushes were not just bundles of sticks wrapped together, the bristle would be held into the wood with pitch, or loosely bound in wire. This method continued until the 1980s in the UK, but somewhat sadly there is no value in being nostalgic with these traditional methods, as they simply do not produce very good brushes!

Have you carried over any of the original processes into today’s manufacture?

From 1909 using machines to staple the bristle into the wood became increasingly common, and it is this method which we use today. We'd simply be selling a crude quality product by recreating many of these old heritage methods, given the cutting-edge technology we have and the modern-day skills that our team of craftsmen incorporate with best of tradition.