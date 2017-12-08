A Christmas Day Outfit to take you from Horse to Hors d’Oeuvres

Christmas is a great time of year to spoil yourself and your loved ones but everyone knows that your horse must come first. Even if you have the luxury of full or part livery, or a pal helping out during the festive season, nothing beats nipping down to the yard to wish your best friend a Happy Christmas.

Christmas Day can be pretty hectic, so we’ve come up with an outfit that will take you from quick jobs at the stables, straight on to champagne and nibbles before you sit down for dinner. A swift change in jacket and footwear is all that’s required.

Jingle Belle Jackets

Special Edition All Weather Rider Jacket, £325 at Uptown E Store



Libertine Jacket in Red, £435 at The Spanish Boot Company

Festive Footwear

Dublin Pinnacle Full Grain Country Boot, £189.79 at Ride-away

Black Peep Toe Sparkle Shoe Boots, £48 at Next

Party Pants

Premium Black Sinner High Waisted Coated Skinny Jeans, £13.50 (was £30) at Missguided

Seasonal Sweater

Black Bead Detail High Neck Jumper, £36 (was £40) at Wallis

Brilliant Bag

Black Leather Snaffle Bit Evening Bag, £99 at Woof & Neddy