Back to Work! 8 Stylish Pieces to Perk Up your Office Wear Wardrobe

It’s back to the office for many of us after what was hopefully a fab festive break and a return to work is the perfect time to update your wardrobe. With many Boxing Day sales still continuing in the new year, there are many great buys to be found so drop these into your shopping basket alongside investment pieces that will serve you for many years to come.

With an eye on SS18 trends including clashing pink and reds, plastic fantastic and athletic inspired wear, plus our own dash of cavalry style chic for that equestrian twist, these eight pieces are our best-buys right now.

Drykorn Dagenham Trench Coat, £289.99 at Debenhams

Hermès Cape Cod Watch (used), £1,494.41 at Vestiaire Collective

JDY Frill Blouse – Purple, £13.50 at asos

Emporio Armani Cardigan, £62 at Yoox

Scotch & Soda below the knee sporty stripe pencil skirt, £58.49 at Zalando

Empire Check Trousers, £59 at French Connection

Red quilted tote bag, £15 at Miss Selfridge

Mango Pisa Heel Contracts Ankle Boot, £90 at Very