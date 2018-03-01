After graduating from university, Bert went to train as a British Dressage (BD) apprentice with Gareth Hughes. She had bought a Welsh cob, Calerux Cosmonaut (Splodge), as a foal a few years prior and took him with her to Gareth’s yard in 2004.

“I had wanted to produce show ponies and sport ponies, but was always really interested in dressage as well. When Gareth suggested I look into para dressage, I didn’t really know what it was.”

Bert was classified a Grade 4 at the big 2005 Hartpury conference. “In 2006 we were invited to the para team selection trials for the World Championships and got through to the final selection stage for the World Class Potential programme.” Despite Splodge’s "very difficult temperament" the pair had great success and he remains with the family to this day, looking after Bert’s young horses out in the field.

Realising she needed a different horse to progress, Bert bought her first international contender Wonderboy (Whoop), as a four year old straight off the boat from Holland in 2007. By 2011, he was BD Winter National Restricted Grade 4 Champion and qualified for every British Para Championship he was eligible for between 2011 and 2013. “He is crazily charismatic - and crazy as well! I’ve never bought a horse to be a para horse; I’ve bought them because I like them.”

In 2013 Bert started riding for Canada. “I have dual Canadian/ British Nationality due to my mother being Canadian and I choose to ride under Canada's beautiful maple leaf.” Bert was selected for the World Equestrian Games (WEG) in 2014, after a very successful Canadian Team European Tour, and rode Evelyn Little’s Bindro T (Dino) to eighth place in the Team test, sixth in the Individual Championship test and fourth in the Freestyle finale!

“I’m so grateful I was able to move into this new era in my riding career. I grew up surrounded by elite athletes so although huge competitions such as world championships are obviously very special, I’ve never seen them as impossible. The people winning the medals are just people and if one person can do it then so can I.”