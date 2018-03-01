Could you explain a little about the bespoke process?

I take a full range of the client’s measurements from head to toe, discuss designs and their shape. One thing for certain is that every rider has a unique shape and muscle tone. Whether riding one horse or ten horses, or simply hacking or competing, or just doing daily yard chores, every rider is different. Body shape also changes with age, being older now I have a good understanding of this! After measuring and deciding on a style of jacket I then make a pattern grade for each individual customer to incorporate every important detail of their body, whether it’s a hollow back, short or long rib, a pear shape or big bust. I have created innovative designs for riders that have had reconstructive surgery issues and also para riders who can sometimes need pattern adaptions to get a correct and flattering fit. With any rider it’s important to get a professional looking, tailored look. It makes an amazing difference to the appearance of a rider in the saddle and gives off the right impression when coming down the centre line, and most important of all the ‘feel good’ factor!

What are the next steps?

When the pattern has been drafted and the design has been agreed I then grade in fabric to begin to make the finished garment. The most important factor of all is the cut. It doesn’t matter what shape or size you are, any design can work for any rider bur needs to be cut properly and made from quality fabric. For the past twenty years I’ve only used Schoeller’s finest fabric which is imported from from Switzerland. Sadly, I have never been able to find a British manufacturer that works to the same quality. The fabric is water repellent, windproof, breathable, lightweight and machine washable (a great saving on dry cleaning bills!), which is an added bonus to riders. I have learnt to be extremely selective with fabrics. Schoeller prefers to deal with high volume orders which is not practical for a small business, but as I have been their customer for many years they are reasonably accommodating which has been a massive support to me.

How long does it take to complete a bespoke jacket?

Lead times to supply a product range from approximately 8 to 12 weeks from the time of order as I have several orders ‘on the go’ and have to pace myself. My attention to detail is very thorough and I work alone so need to manage my orders efficiently.’

How much does ‘customer experience’ matter to you?

When a product is completed I personally contact each customer and let them know the item is ready to be shipped. I always ask they try on their garments as soon as they arrive. On rare occasions, if any small detail needs adjusting or changing this is done immediately and returned back to customer within a couple of days, and at no extra cost. My customers are king, so every detail counts and I can offer a one-to-one service that many other suppliers would struggle to achieve.