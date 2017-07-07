Hiho to Sponsor Style Awards at the Moët & Chandon July Festival at Newmarket

Hiho Silver is delighted to announce its attendance as part of the inaugural shopping village at this month’s Moët & Chandon July Festival at Newmarket’s Adnams July Course. The shopping event was the brainchild of Fairfax & Favor’s joint founders Felix Favor Parker and Marcus Favor Fountaine.

The July Festival, which takes place between 13th-15th July, combines racing, entertainment and now shopping too. Hiho Silver, Fairfax & Favor and the Oxford Shirt Company will all have tradestands at the event, and Hiho is also a sponsor in the style awards that award the best dressed lady, gent or couple on the Thursday, Friday and Saturday respectively.

“We’re really excited to be attending the Moët & Chandon July Festival at Newmarket,” says Emma Warren from Hiho Silver. “We know that many of our customers love a day at the races and it’s great to be able to share this with them, as we do with our Cheltenham stand. It’s great to be in such exceptional company too, with Fairfax & Favor and Oxford Shirt – between the three of us we can have you suited and booted in no time!

“We’re also delighted to be providing a prize for each day of the style awards held at the racecourse. We adore racing fashion so it’s a great opportunity for us to get involved.”

To celebrate the first shopping village, Fairfax & Favor organised a shoot at the racecourse, which also created a video to promote the event. The video is available to view here :

– https://vimeo.com/224170356/232535d519

To find out more about Hiho Silver, see www.hihosilver.co.uk. For information on Fairfax and Favor see www.fairfaxandfavor.com, and to learn more about the Oxford Shirt Company, see www.oxfordshirt.co.uk. For more information on the Moet & Chandon July Festival at Newmarket, see www.newmarket.thejockeyclub.co.uk