Long Chained Cherry Roller proves a big hit for Hiho!

Hiho Silver’s Exclusive Cherry Roller Collection has a new addition in the form of the Exclusive Long Chained Sterling Silver and 18ct Rose Gold Vermeil Cherry Roller Snaffle Necklace.

This stunning piece is ideal for those who like equestrian style and on trend rose gold tones. It can be worn on its own, layered with other necklaces or doubled up to make a shorter necklace. The necklace is made up of a beautiful long sterling silver chain, interspersed with sterling silver and 18ct rose gold vermeil Cherry Roller snaffle bits.

“We’re really pleased with the response this necklace has received,” said Emma Warren from Hiho Silver. “We decided to do a longer style to give more options in terms of how to wear it, and we love how our brand ambassadors and customers have styled it, for town and city.”

The Exclusive Long Chained Sterling Silver and 18ct Rose Gold Vermeil Cherry Roller Snaffle Necklace is 36” long and has a RRP of £145.

For more information about Hiho Silver, see www.hihosilver.co.uk.