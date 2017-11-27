New Season Style with Mountain Horse

The first chills of autumn call for a vest that is functional and high performing, and looks great while you’re riding, or doing the weekly shop! The Lauren Down Vest comes in deep blue or dark brown, and designer details include faux fur at the hood that adds an elegant touch of glamour. It has a water-repellent finish and its down and feather filling will keep you warm. The Beverly Vest has a wrap-around collar and off-set zip to give a beautiful feminine shape, and comes in black, cranberry red and foggy navy.

Both the Lauren and Beverly Vest come in jacket versions too that are flattering, stylish and warm. With quilting the material of choice this winter, you’ll look great, and you’ll feel warm.

Layering is the key to staying snug whether you’re on the yard or on your horse. The Heat Tech polo is performance clothing at its best with a super soft inside and moisture wicking material. It’s functional and great for keeping warm, but also ticks all the boxes for keeping you on trend this autumn.

For cold and rainy days, the softshell Frost Tech Breeches are windproof, and water-repellent with MH grip technology.

For socks that are technical, hard wearing, and made with the rider in mind, wool River Socks with a classic pattern are a high performance sock that keep your feet warm and comfortable throughout the day. They come with a matching hat and headband perfect stocking fillers.

Two new dressage boots have been added to the range that are sure to be added to the bucket list. Both the Estelle and Serenade offer style, comfort and durability for all levels of riders, from grass roots to Grand Prix.

Made with the finest selected leather, they combine elegance with a modern look using the finest quality materials and the highest standards of technical excellence and workmanship.

The reinforced upper part of the boots help the leg stay in the right position while the ankle offers support without restriction ensuring the boots mould to the shape of the leg and are very comfortable. The ShockX™ ergonomically designed cushioning foot bed adds to the comfort.

The boots comes in five shafts widths, for the perfect fit, and are available in black and brown.

The Serenade features a full zip on the inside front and the Estelle has the zip placed at the front. Both have press stud fastening and a dressage cut that will flatter even the shortest legs.