The Spanish Boot Company: Offering a Wide Choice

Passionate about offering beautiful boots that are accessible to all women, The Spanish Boot Company are highlighting their ‘wide fit’ this season, which unlike many fashion footwear brands recognises that not all of us have long, lean pins!

The website has a dedicated off the peg ‘wide fit’ boot page embracing key styles from their mainline collection that will hug your calves as oppose to pinch them.

The boots allow an extra roomy 4cm width on their standard calf fit, and if that is not enough, you can choose their made to measure service for an absolutely perfect fit.

Choose from over 11 styles of beautiful suede and leather boots that will have you stepping out in style with confidence this autumn.

Prices start at RRP: £255.00

Sizes: UK 2.5 – 10

www.thespanishbootcompany.co.uk

